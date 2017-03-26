ICE apologizes for mistakes in detainer report

On Monday, the U.S. Immigration and Customers Enforcement agency released their Declined Detainer Outcome Report highlighting the jurisdictions they claim did not cooperate with ICE detainers or requests for notification. “Unfortunately [Homeland Security] haven’t said boo about it”.

In a statement, ICE spokesperson Shawn Neudauer did not offer an apology, but said the agency values its relationships with law enforcement.

The Hennepin County sheriff’s office responded to the report on Tuesday, saying the memo was “incorrect in many ways”.

“As I’ve said many times, there is no sanctuary for criminals anywhere in Hennepin County”, Stanek said. “We don’t have any evidence of that, that this has been done in a retaliatory way”, Garcetti has said.

Sheriff Hernandez’s Travis County in Texas is listed near the top.

“Basically, these detainer requests are requests for local sheriffs to violate the law”, said Christopher Lasch, a professor at the University of Denver Sturm College of Law.

In the meantime, she said, the department is working on resolving its issues with the report issued by ICE on Monday.

Oregon’s Washington County was on the DHS list.

Stanek said he had spoken with DHS officials at the state and federal level about the mix-up.

The report includes two situations where the Hennepin County Sheriff’s office (HCSO) under the authority of Sheriff Rich Stanek declined waivers. The county halted that practice in 2014. “We will continue collaborating with them to help ensure that illegal aliens who may pose a threat to our communities are not released onto the streets to potentially harm individuals living within our communities”. Thus, the more than two weeks she spent in detention “were completely unlawful, they were a violation of the Constitution”, Stumpf said.

Metro declined to play ball with the feds on some immigration matters in recent years, but says this year that it is back in compliance with ICE policy. He said there was “almost no way we would have gotten that detainer before the next morning”. “Therefore, the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office will no longer honor U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainers absent judicial authority”.

Some of those hold requests were still active in ICE records when the agency created the report.

“That would be like having police issue a warrant rather than having a neutral judge issue a warrant”, he said.

The president has vowed to crack down on noncompliant local law enforcement agencies by pushing Congress to withhold their federal funding.

ICE has denied that any enforcement operations are meant as retribution against sanctuary jurisdictions, and reiterates that the raids are a continuation of the agency’s normal actions aimed at keeping the public safe. The immigration agency began asking local law enforcement to let ICE know when people they’re seeking are released.

The revelation comes just days after federal judge in Texas claimed – in open court – that immigration authorities conducted raids in Austin, Texas, in retaliation for the sanctuary policies implemented by the local sheriff.

“That omission leads readers to conclusions about the legal framework around ICE detainers that are simply not accurate”, Garrett said. A detainer is a 48-hour hold request placed on suspected undocumented immigrants in local jails until federal agents can come in and take over the case.

“DHS has not retreated from its position that detainers serve as a legally authorized request, upon which a law enforcement agency may rely, to continue to maintain custody of the alien for up to 48 hours so that ICE may assume custody for removal goal”, Rose Richeson, a spokeswoman for ICE, wrote in an email Friday. The FBI has access to a database maintained by the BCA and can choose to share the information with ICE, Stanek said.

When someone is booked into the county jail, Garrett said, jailers ask for place of birth in order to notify consulates.