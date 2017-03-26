IGIA: Shiv Sena MP beats AI employee with slipper

Shiv Sena on Saturday sought an explanation from its Lok Sabha MP Ravindra Gaikwad, who allegedly hit an Air India staffer at IGI airport in Delhi with a slipper, and remained defiant over the incident.

“We also fully support the promulgation of a no fly-list and concur with the Federation of Indian Airlines and Air India in seeking the support of the government and security agencies to enforce such a directive, whereby passengers on the no-fly list will not be permitted to fly on any of the airlines”, the spokesperson said. We will talk to our MP, will listen to what he has to say and will see about it. “But there should be an inquiry to find out why our MP was forced to behave this way”.

“We had received two complaints – one from Air India and the other from the victim respectively. If someone has committed a crime, he can be punished but denying a ticket is seriously wrong”.

The airline claimed it doesn’t have the option to book business class seats on this segment and had already informed Gaikwad about it. I will board the Delhi-Pune Air India flight this evening.

Subsequently, in an unprecedented show of unity, the Federation of Indian Airlines, which also has Jet Airways, SpiceJet, IndiGo and GoAir as its members, issued a statement declaring it has chose to “ban” the MP from flying on its aircraft. “Why should I apologise?”

The airline staff member also alleged that the MP had broken his glasses in the attack.

Ravindra Gaikwad said he “beat him with my sandal 25 times”.

On Thursday, the Delhi Police said they were seeking legal opinion from the director of prosecution on the matter and the FIR was lodged on Friday after obtaining the same. “What happens to their (AI’s) quick decision-making then?” he asked.

All major airline carriers had blacklisted the MP on Friday, after he defiantly asserted that he would take the flight to Mumbai to visit party chief Uddhav Thackeray and explain his stand on the row. He refused to de-board from the aircraft for an hour, following which a team of airline officials tried to reason with him as the aircraft was to fly onward to Goa.

In 2014, supporters of Gaikwad came to blows with the supporters of BJP leader Sanjay Nimbalkar in front of ex-state revenue minister Eknath Khadse, as Times of India reported.