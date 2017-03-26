India does not confirm meeting with Pak in US

In Islamabad, raking up the Kashmir issue as an “unfinished agenda” of the Partition, Mamnoon Hussain accused India of “jeopardising” regional peace through “consistent” ceasefire violations.

Pakistan’s Foreign Office stated that Indian police physically assaulted and ruthlessly beat up seven journalists including senior photo-journalists Tauseef Mustafa (AFP), Mubashir Khan (Greater Kashmir), Farooq Javed Khan (European Press Photo Agency), Umar Sheikh (Times Now) and Shauib Masoodi (Indian Express) at Hyderpora in Srinagar who were performing their professional duties.

Talking to reporters outside Parliament, Singh said “Today if there is any issue between India and Pakistan on J&K, it is only the illegal occupation by Pakistan, whether it is PoK or Gilgit-Baltistan”. He added Pakistan favours resolution of the Kashmir dispute as per the “aspirations of Kashmiris”. He began his address with a quip about the World Happiness Report 2017 that ranked Pakistan and China ahead of India, which came in at a lowly 122 among the 155 countries on the list. They are not in keeping with diplomatic niceties and are tantamount to interference in our internal affairs.

“Gilgit-Baltistan is a legal and constitutional part of the state of Jammu and Kashmir, India, which is illegally occupied by Pakistan since 1947, and where people are denied their fundamental rights including the right of freedom of expression”, the motion read.

India on Thursday advised Pakistan to control terrorism emanating from its territory and maintain diplomatic decorum.

Replying to a question on Indian massive purchase of weapons by India, Nafees Zakaria said Pakistan does not want arms race in the region and desires to resolve issues with India through dialogue.

“The issue of Jammu & Kashmir must be resolved as per aspirations of Kashmiris”. He added, “We also wish other regional countries more progress, more prosperity and we hope that whatever variables (and) factors that impede regional cooperation would be eliminated”.

Further, he extended support for the “freedom struggle” of Kashmiri people, asserting that it would succeed “one day”.