India lose opener Vijay to reach 64-1 at lunch against Australia

The worst fear of the Indian team management came true as skipper Virat Kohli was ruled out of the fourth Test against Australia, starting in Dharamsala on Saturday.

Smith slammed his 21st Test fifty and third 50-plus score in the series, while Warner also hammered his 24th fifty to power Australia towards a solid first innings total at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, which is hosting its first Test.

Middle-order batsman Ajinkya Rahane took over the captain’s duties, becoming the 33rd skipper to lead India in Tests.

There has never been a series of more than three matches between the two countries in India that has been all square going into the last Test.

The superstar batsman suffered the injury while fielding during the third Test and went on to bat in that match. If I’m 100 per cent fit for the game is the only condition that I will take the field. Steve Smith smirked as he compared the stand-in captain’s methods to those of Kohli, “He’s probably a bit more chilled out, out on the field, probably not quite as emotional”. Kohli had scored his first century in a test during the Australian tour in January 2012.

“I always believed the way you carry yourself is important, that you give off positive vibes to each other and the opposition sort of sense that ‘this is a team that’s really together.’ Virat Kohli certainly does that”.

Smith however sought to put the controversies on the back burner, saying the team was focused on playing good cricket over the next five days. “If we can do again and do it for a little bit longer than we did it in Ranchi or Bangalore, then hopefully the result will take care of itself”.

Australia need just a draw to take home the Border-Gavaskar trophy, having triumphed at home in 2014-15.

India lost opener Murali Vijay to Josh Hazlewood in a hostile morning session to reach 64 for one at lunch on the second day of their fourth and final test against Australia on Sunday.