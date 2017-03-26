India to seal border with Pakistan by 2018: Rajnath

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh visited a BSF Assistant Commandant named Sandeep Mishra on Saturday (March 25) to honour him for his contribution and sacrifice for the nation.

Appreciating the BSF personnel, the minister said, “The BSF has changed rules of engagement at worldwide borders”. The Home Minister himself put the rank stars on the shoulders of Pareek during the piping ceremony.

He also said that India has chose to take the decision in the wake of increased infiltration attempts. Singh also lauded the efforts of BSF, saying that the organization is now a well-known entity in neighboring countries.

Speaking about the rise in incident of grievances among the security forces, the minister mentioned that the government is planning for an effective grievances redressal mechanism and it will soon be implemented. “It is their love for the country which binds Sandip and Indrakshi together”, Mr. Singh said on Twitter.

“A concrete wall will also be constructed in many places in Punjab and Kashmir and a laser wall will be made in Gujarat”, he added.

“Display courage in the face of professional challenges, (show) compassion to the troops under command and (observe) integrity of highest order”, Singh said while addressing the passing out Assistant Commandants, according to the release.

Out of 67, 51 are direct entry officers while 16 have joined the officer ranks on promotion.

Pakistan earlier reacted to India’s move to completely seal its 3,323-km-long border with them by December 2018 would be contrary to the Indian position of establishing a peaceful neighborhood.