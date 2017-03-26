Indian envoy Puri presents letter of credence to Prez Bhandari

Nepal’s President Bidya Devi Bhandari will begin a state visit to India on April 17, a media report said on Sunday. He replaced Ranjit Rae who completed his three-and-a-half year term on February 28.

The Indian envoy has a key job due to the close relationship between the two countries and New Delhi mostly dispatches one of its senior-most diplomats to the post.

During the visit, she will meet President Mukherjee, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, Home Minister Rajnath Singh and other leaders from the ruling and opposition parties, said Madan Kumar Bhattarai, foreign relations adviser to Bhandari. The respect and regard the Indian ambassador receives in Kathmandu is rare for any diplomatic assignment.

India’s role as a stakeholder in Nepal’s peace process is also crucial at a time when the political situation is unpredictable. Puri, an IFS officer, has been recently appointed as the 24th Ambassador of India to Nepal.

Prior to his stint in Brussels, he was Ambassador and Deputy Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations in NY from 2009 to 2013.

He was actively involved with issues of sustainable development and environment.