Injury-hit NZ face selection puzzle for third Test

Play will resume at 10.30am on Monday for day three, which is also forecast to endure periods of extended Hamilton rainfall.

New Zealand openers Tom Latham and Jeet Raval then negotiated a hard period before stumps in an extended final session and the hosts closed on 67-0.

Colin de Grandhomme and Matt Henry took four wickets as New Zealand’s depleted bowling attack shared honours with South Africa’s powerful batting lineup Saturday on the rain-affected opening day of the third cricket test. They’ll need to cross their fingers on the weather front, bat positively, and win any tricks on offer.

In the two one-day internationals South Africa and New Zealand played at Seddon Park earlier this month, the ball turned prodigiously.

The catch was one of the best ever seen in a test match in New Zealand, the skill of execution made even more special by the intuition shown by Latham that made it possible.

Faf du Plessis didn’t want to leave the ground after Latham hung on to this screamer on day two in Hamilton.

There was a debut for Theunis de Bruyn in place of Stephen Cook at the start of proceedings, with the 24-year-old becoming the 95th cap for South Africa since re-admission.

Patel took de Kock’s wicket cheaply the first four times they met on this tour but since then the honours have been with the wicketkeeper-batsman. He combined with Henry again Sunday to catch Vernon Philander (11) at second slip, leaving South Africa 219-7.

Du Plessis had premeditated a paddle sweep against Mitchell Santner, who held his length back a touch. During Philander’s brief stay, he not only completed 1,000 Test runs but also became the sixth South African to complete 1,000 Test runs and 100 wickets. However, his maiden appearance in the middle lasted just three deliveries, before he edged Matt Henry, the pick of the bowlers with 2/25, to Tom Latham at second slip without scoring.