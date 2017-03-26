Iran imposes sanctions on 15 American companies

Tehran has imposed sanctions on 15 U.S. companies “supporting terrorism”, local media reported Sunday.

“To protect its sovereignty and existence, and to provide security for its people, the Islamic Republic of Iran observes no limitation for itself”, reads part of a statement issued by Iran’s Foreign Ministry on Sunday in response to the new unilateral sanctions of the United States against Iran.

Allaeddin Boroujerdi, the head of parliament’s national security and foreign policy committee, was quoted by state TV as saying the move to further sanction the Revolutionary Guard goes against the 2015 nuclear deal Iran reached with the United States and other world powers.

Iran Daily News reported the Iranian Foreign Ministry statement indicated the USA companies have “directly or indirectly collaborated with the Israeli regime in committing its savage crimes in occupied Palestine, thrown their weight behind the regime’s terrorist acts or contributed to the expansion of illegal Israeli settlements in Palestinian territories in flagrant violation of UN Security Council Resolution 2334”. According to the statement released by the ministry, the companies support Israel and the “terrorist actions of the country’s government”. Iranian Foreign Affairs Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif named the 15 companies in a statement he released. However, this decision is largely symbolic because these companies do not do business with Iran.

The companies include Bent Tal, United Technologies Products.

The decision, which is largely symbolic since the firms do not do business with Iran, come two days after the U.S. announced new sanctions against groups and individuals that it accuses of collaborating with Iran’s weapons programme.