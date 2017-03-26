Iraq’s pro-government forces discover mass grave in Mosul

Iraqi forces, backed by USA -led air power and military advisers, have fought since October in an intensive campaign to drive the ultra-hardline militants out of Mosul, Islamic State’s last major stronghold in the country. A suicide bomber blew himself up inside a restaurant last month, killing four and wounding dozens.

The Daily Telegraph could not immediately confirm the number of injured.

One of the men released on Friday said two militants got him out of a basement where he was held captive with other people, blindfolded the group and drove them away in a bus. “They will not win this war, but it about saving the lives of as many people as we can before they are defeated”.

The few families remaining in the nearby Dawasa district said the militants had set some of their homes on fire as security forces advanced and that the militants had fought among themselves.

Iraqi military forces seized control of Badoush prison from Daesh, also known as ISIS, this week.

Shi’ite militias taking part in the Mosul campaign began to close in on Tal Afar late a year ago, after the offensive was launched. In doing so, they have severed major supply routes connecting ISIS’ territory to Iraq’s oil fields and refineries that helped fund the group’s power structures.

The jihadist group has lost most of the cities it captured in northern and western Iraq in 2014 and 2015.

So-called Islamic State said two of its fighters had carried out the attack in the village of Hajaj on Wednesday.

In November deadly and apparently diversionary bomb attacks by the group hit Tikrit and Samarra, both north of Baghdad.

The Iraqi army’s ninth division and Shi’ite paramilitary forces said on Wednesday they had cut the main road between the city and the Islamic State stronghold of Tal Afar to the west, tightening a noose around the city.

“I respect the sovereignty of states, and I have secured the approval of Syria to strike positions (on its territory)”, he told a conference in the Iraqi Kurdish city of Sulaimaniya. “We will keep on fighting them”.