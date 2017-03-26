Iraqi military says 61 bodies pulled from collapsed Mosul site

The U.S. -led coalition is fighting on three fronts: western Mosul in Iraq as well as Raqqa and Tabqa Dam in Syria.

If the reports of civilian casualties are true – as some eyewitnesses and humanitarian groups say – this week’s strikes would be the deadliest for civilians in the aerial campaign against ISIS. The incidents military officials are looking into are based largely on local reports and social media accounts of the strikes. Humanitarian and monitoring officials warned of increased civilian casualties in western Mosul due to the increased reliance on airstrikes and artillery.

The announcement came after US officials had said for several days that they were unsure whether American forces were behind the March 17 attack.

The U.S. Central Command report, however, doesn’t mention strikes on March 22-23.

Col. Joseph Scrocca, a spokesman for the operation against ISIS in Iraq, Syria and beyond, noted on Friday that ISIS has previously demonstrated disregard for civilians and civilian facilities by “using human shields, and fighting from protected sites such as schools, hospitals and religious sites”.

A military spokesman confirmed that earlier this week Gen. Joseph Votel, the commander of U.S. Central Command, ordered a full investigation into the circumstances of the mission.

According to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, “the worst is yet to come” as the coalition braces for its final push to completely liberate Mosul from the terrorists.

It has been believed that the Islamic State is going to new lengths to make sure more and more people are killed in the fight.

Locals at the site said the enormous damage caused to the homes and much of the surrounding area had been caused by airstrikes, which battered the neighbourhood during a pitched battle between Isis members and Iraqi forces. A local municipal official said on Saturday, 240 bodies had been pulled from the rubble.

Mosul is one of the few places where independent observers can get in and see the effects of the strikes. On Friday, in an area where apartment blocks were reduced to rubble, at least 50 bodies could be seen, including those of pregnant women, children and newborns. Photos emerged of dismembered children and piles of blue body bags.

The Pentagon previously announced four strikes near Mosul on 17 March, saying they destroyed 25 fighting positions, 56 vehicles plus a suicide auto bomb. The two explosions leveled the block.

“Reported civilian deaths from coalition strikes have been rising for some months, but where we’re at now – with more than 1,000 claimed fatalities so far this month – is unprecedented”, he said. US -backed government troops were fighting IS forces in that area of western Mosul, the statement said.

“I think it was a trap by ISIS to stop the bombing operations and turn public opinion against us”, the general said. Photos from that building after it was hit point to a coalition airstrike.

Multiple air strikes were launched on Saturday morning.

In Mosul at the scene of a devastating air raid, which killed as many as 200 civilians, Civil Defence responders spoke of the horrors civilians are facing.