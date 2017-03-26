Mothers in the United Kingdom get one of the lowest amounts of decently-paid maternity leave in Europe, according to new Trades Union Congress (TUC) analysis published today (24 March 2017) ahead of Mother’s Day on Sunday. Only mothers in the Republic and Slovakia fare worse. Paid leave for adopting mothers will only apply if the adopted child is younger than 3 months.

According to the Trades Union Congress, the United Kingdom came 22nd out of 24 European countries which offer statutory maternity pay. Most European countries offer three months or more.

Croatian mothers are now offered six months decently paid maternity leave, while mothers in Poland, Hungary and the Czech Republic are offered more than four months, and Estonia, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Denmark, France, Malta and Switzerland are all entitled to three months decently paid maternity leave.

New mothers in Britain receive just six weeks of decently-paid entitlements on average, while most European countries offer three months or more.

Responding to this report, the National Women’s Council of Ireland (NWCI) called on the Government to ensure that the new National Women’s Strategy addresses the fact that the majority of low-paid, precariously placed workers are women.

General Secretary Frances O’Grady said: “The UK is in the relegation zone when it comes to decently-paid maternity leave”.

These rates compare very unfavourably to much of the rest of Europe the Trades Union Congress has noted following recent research.

A Department for Work and Pensions spokesman said: “The truth is the UK’s maternity system is one of the most generous in the world, and most mothers can take up to 39 weeks of guaranteed pay”. But lots of parents here are forced back to work early to pay the bills.

“We strongly welcomed the increase in the duration of maternity leave to 26 weeks, but we know that some women are forced to return to work earlier than they would wish, because they can not afford to stay off”, she said.

The amendment extends paid maternity leave to 26 weeks for the first two pregnancies and provides for 12 weeks’ maternity leave to adopting and surrogacy-commissioning mothers.

Most employed mothers are entitled to 52 weeks’ maternity leave and 39 weeks’ statutory maternity leave. This is almost three times the European Union minimum requirement of 14 weeks’. “[At] the beginning of the maternity leave is exactly when it is most useful”.