Irish president given shirt as tribute to Derry City captain

Former Derry City captain Ryan McBride was remembered at the Aviva Stadium last night prior to the Republic of Ireland – Wales World Cup qualifier.

The 27-year-old died at home on Sunday and Requiem Mass was celebrated this morning at St Columba’s Church Longtower in his hometown of Derry.

McBride’s team mates walked alongside the vehicle as it approached from the Brandywell area, where he lived, close to the club’s home ground.

McClean, a former teammate of McBride’s at Derry City, paid a moving tribute to McBride on Instagram on Monday, calling him “a big gentleman off the field”.

Derry won McBride’s last match, beating Drogheda United 4-0 in the League of Ireland Premier Division, the top league in Ireland.

Higgins also attended Thursday’s funeral as did FAI Chief Executive, John Delaney.

Fans wore Derry City scarves and carried banners, including one specially made in tribute to Ryan McBride and fellow Derry City player Mark Farren, who died previous year.

“The club management, the team, the supporters, all have been caught up in his natural footballing ability; in his courageous play”. He was a versatile and accomplished footballer, who brought thrilling moments to so many supporters of Derry City, and across Ireland, over the past seven years.

“It is a very sad time for the city with the funerals of both Ryan McBride and Martin McGuinness taking place”, he said.

Fr Aidan Mullan said while many people knew Mr McBride’s public story, his family and community “know well his personal story”.