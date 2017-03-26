Islamic State ‘evacuating Raqqa over dam collapse fears’

The U.S. -backed Syrian Democratic Forces has been battling to capture the dam from Islamic State since Friday.

A Kurdish and Arab Syrian militia backed by the United States has captured the town of Karama as it prepares for an assault on the Islamic State group stronghold of Raqqa that it expects to take place in early April, it said on Sunday.

The jihadist group has held the military airport since August 2014, and it carried out one of its worst mass killings there, of some 200 government soldiers.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), an opposition-run monitoring group, reported that the Isis-held dam was out of service for unknown reasons.

Meanwhile there were conflicting reports over whether civilians had begun evacuating Raqqa due to concerns over the stability of the nearby Tabqa Dam.

Water levels at the dam, which is about 25 miles west of Raqqa, were said to be rising behind the dam and IS has told residents that the airstrikes were preventing maintenance.

“We expect to control the airport in the coming hours.it’s an exposed area and this will make it easy for our forces to liberate it”, said Silo of the forces now launching an offensive to seize the city of Tabqa and a major dam nearby.

Syrian activists say US -backed Syrian Kurdish forces have reached the Tabqa air base in northern Syria and are fighting to seize it from Islamic State control.

The coalition says the dam has not been structurally damaged, to its knowledge, and says it has not targeted the dam.

A leading Syrian opposition group is calling on the US -led coalition to stop targeting residential areas in and around Raqqa, the Islamic State group’s de facto capital.

The Syrian National Coalition said in a statement that it was “increasingly concerned” about civilian casualties in the campaign against the extremist group.

The coalition is investigating this.

The SNC says it believes coalition forces were behind an airstrike that killed at least 30 civilians sheltering in a school in the countryside outside Raqqa on March 21.

The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) has trapped Raqqa in a shrinking pocket of territory on the northern bank of the Euphrates and has advanced towards it in a multi-pronged offensive over several months.