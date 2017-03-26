Israel’s new approach to Hamas?

That said, it is also not surprising that Hamas and the al-Qassam brigades would use their standard fallback position and blame Israel. In 2011 he was released from Israeli prison in the Gilad Shalit deal (the Netanyahu gift that keeps on giving).

Thousands of people turned out for the funeral on Saturday of a senior Palestinian militant who Hamas allege was shot by Israel.

The Erez border crossing is the only land crossing between Gaza and Israel, allowing the movement of Palestinians and foreigners, mainly humanitarian workers, reporters and diplomats. Hamas’ leader in Gaza Yahya Sinwar and his predecessor Ismail Haniyeh were both present at the funeral.

Khalil Al-Haya, Hamas’s deputy chief in the Gaza Strip said only Israel would have had something to gain from the death. The suspects were wanted for participating in rioting and throwing stones and firebombs that endangered Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers.

Fuqaha was a senior leader of the Hamas in Judea and Samaria which launched suicide bombings that killed hundreds during the second Intifada.

Similar claims were made in the aftermath of the attack by a senior Palestinian police official in the Gaza Strip.

Israeli security forces were preparing for a Hamas terror attack in the wake of the elimination over the weekend of Mazan Fuqaha, a top Hamas terrorist who was found dead in Gaza Friday night.

Hamas is a Sunni-Islamic political and militant group that seeks to create an independent state of Palestine.

While Israel officials have not commented on Faqha’s murder yet, the way his assassination was carried out bears similarities to the murder of Hamas engineer Mohammed al-Zoari, who was killed a year ago, a source close to Hamas’ military wing told The New Arab.

Hamas spokesmen promise to avenge the killing of their member, but the organization still doesn’t want to be dragged into a new confrontation, because it feels it has not yet recovered from its loss in the last war in 2014 and is not yet ready militarily.