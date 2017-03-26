Israel strikes 2 Hamas targets in Gaza in response to rocket fire

Israeli planes struck Hamas targets in Gaza early Thursday, after Gaza terrorists fired a rocket at southern Israel Wednesday night. No damage or injuries were reported and no siren sounded, the IDF spokesperson’s unit said.

Tensions have been escalating along the Israel-Gaza border. At the time, Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reiterated his policy that “we respond to all fire at our territory”. “We are firm in this response”. The emergence of radical groups in Sinai has compelled Egypt to cooperate with Hamas, which is now preparing to declare a new curriculum to detach itself from the Muslim Brotherhood. “The IDF sees the Hamas terrorist organization as being exclusively responsible for what occurs in the Gaza Strip”. The IDF planes demolished two Hamas terror facilities, the IDF said in a statement, adding that it saw Hamas as responsible for all terror activities in Gaza.

In 2014, Egypt brokered a ceasefire between Hamas and Israel ending around two months of fighting between the two sides.

Palestinian media reported that before the rocket was sacked Israeli bulldozers were leveling land in the eastern Gaza Strip.

However, on March 1, a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip landed in an open area in Hof Ashkelon Regional Council also in Israel’s south.