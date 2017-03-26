Ivanka Trump’s new neighbors: Noise, security disruptions have ‘ruined the neighborhood’

Ever since the First Daughter, Ivanka Trump, moved in Washington with her husband, Jared and their three children, the residents have had no peace.

As described in published reports, Ms. Trump in her role as White House adviser is assuming numerous indicia of a White House employee-she will have a West Wing office; she will receive a security clearance; she will be issued government communications devices and, according to these reports, she will participate in high-level White House meetings on a regular basis and provide advice to the President on a broad range of issues.

As advisers in the White House, Trump and Kushner moved in to their new home following the inauguration of US President Donald Trump.

The members of the Secret Service are also problematic.

“It has been a three-ring circus from the day that they’ve moved in”, Marietta Robinson, who lives across the street, said. Ivanka Trump arrives and departs in a four-vehicle motorcade, Robinson said.

Residents of the Kalorama neighborhood aren’t unfamiliar with having high-profile VIPs live among them.

The letter – which also complained about parking, trash and noise – spurred the city government into action. They allege that since Trump, 35, and Kushner, 36, arrived it has been almost impossible to find parking on the already-crowded street.

But while Kushner and his wife relaxed, President Trump experienced several setbacks, culminating when GOP leaders on Friday canceled the American Health Care Act after it became clear that they didn’t have enough votes to get it through.

Neighbours expressed anger the family’s arrival has seen footpaths closed and public parking invaded by secret service agents. She argued about the parking, which even without any special restrictions, is limited to two hours for non-residents.

“The parking patrol on Tracy Place has always been ultra-vigilant”, Robinson wrote to the mayor.

The Secret Service responded and said that they are trying to talk with the residents, to reach a consensus.

Former congressman, Toby Moffett, lives in the neighborhood, he frames the conflict in purely ideological terms: “We’re just a little story in a cosmic, bigger story, which is the whole Trump phenomenon and how they push their way around”.