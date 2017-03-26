James happy with bounce-back win against Hornets

The Cavs returned to winning ways with a 112-105 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Friday. James barely missed out on his 11th triple-double of the season, falling one rebound short.

“Personally? I had opportunities where I could have been better“, James admitted before firing back with a rebuttal. “At least going into the game I feel that we have a body that can match up with LeBron’s physicality”.

Coach Tyronn Lue said “that’s the most I’ve ever seen LeBron hit the deck. That’s who we are”. “That’s who we are”.

Cleveland toughed it out for a victory that, coupled with the Indiana Pacers’ 125-117 loss to the Nuggets, saw the Cavaliers clinch the Central Division title. The Cavs retained a one-game lead over Boston for the best record in the Eastern Conference. The Nuggets (34-37) increased their lead over Portland for the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference to 1½ games.

Charlotte pulled as close as 100-99, but the Cavs responded with a 7-0 run on a three-pointer from Smith and baskets from Love and James. He also made five three’s on the night.

Last night, the Cavs had their full roster available for the first time since acquiring the likes of Kyle Korver and Deron Williams. The lineup at the end is going to be a very good lineup if we can continue to get stops and be physical defensively and rebound the ball. This will be a good test for us going into the playoff stretch.

Hornets: Have a rare Sunday matinee when they host the Suns. “Too many offensive rebounds, too many extra possessions”. “It says that we’re a team that has a lot of talent, that we believe in each other, we believe in the process that we’re embarking upon and that great things are in store for us, whether that’s this season, whether that’s in the future”. The effort was there, obviously.

If the LeBron plays, they will win.

James took the floor wearing glasses and played much of the first quarter before tossing them aside. “We just got to stay more connected and just be there for one another and we’ll be alright”.

Kemba Walker led the Hornets as he finished the game with 28 points and five assists.

WIZARDS 129, NETS 108: John Wall scored 22 points despite dealing with migraine headache symptoms earlier in the day, Bradley Beal added 19 points and host Washington cruised past Brooklyn.

“They’re an explosive team and they make you pay for any mistakes you make”, Zeller said. Unfortunately the hornets haven’t fared too well this year against the conference leading Cavs, as the Hornets have dropped all three of the previous matches this season against their conference foe. In Denver’s last 14 games they have secured nine wins and are coming off what was arguably the win of the year against the reigning NBA Champion Cavaliers.

– The Hornets announced their 13th sellout of the season at the Spectrum Center. Jamal Murray’s 15 points included three consecutive 3-pointers that gave Denver a 50-40 lead.