Japan stays optimistic and keeps interest rate below zero

The Bank of Japan has left monetary policy unchanged at the conclusion of its March policy meeting, a decision that was unilaterally expected by financial markets.

“Japan’s economy has continued its moderate recovery trend”, the central bank said in a statement, leaving its assessment of the economy unchanged.

The BOJ kept its short-term interest rate target of minus 0.1 per cent as well as a pledge to guide the 10-year government bond yield at around 0 per cent.

It said that it will conduct purchases of government bonds at an annual pace of around 80 trillion yen to achieve this. But it lacks the dynamism seen in the U.S. economy that led the Federal Reserve to raise the federal funds rate on Wednesday by 0.25 percentage points to a range of 0.75 percent to 1 percent. The BOJ Governor said recently that even an increase in inflation toward 1% would not be grounds for a rate hike. At some point – the exact timing remains unspecified – inflation will rise to the 2% target according to the BoJ, mainly as a result of rising inflation expectations.

Kuroda stressed the BOJ’s easing was aimed at beating deflation, and that interest rate differentials between Japan and the United States alone would not determine currency moves.

As a more harmonic U.S. -Japan relationship and a more aggressive Fed stance would mitigate downside risks to USDJPY to some extent, we revised USDJPY forecasts for end-June, end-September, and end-year to 111, 108 and 105 from 105, 102 and 99 respectively.