Jermain Defoe leads England against Lithuania

In January, Bradley won the BBC’s goal of the month award after scoring a penalty past Chelsea’s Asmir Begovic in the pre-match buid-up Sunderland’s 1-0 defeat to the Premier League leaders.

Jermain Defoe and his “best mate” Bradley Lowery led Gareth Southgate’s England out for Sunday’s World Cup qualifier against Lithuania on his return to global football.

Defoe has never been renowned for the quality of his work outside the penalty area, but the former Tottenham star comes alive inside the 18-yard box and he underlined his predatory instincts with a composed close-range finish in the 22nd minute.

The striker, who has 19 goals for England in 55 games, replaces Jamie Vardy, who started up-front against Germany.

Aware that Adam Lallana was about to slip a pass in his direction, Vardy was quicker to react than his markers as he beat the offside trap easily and guided a cool finish past Ernestas Setkus. Only four players on the England roster are older than 30.

But this was a sluggish as best performance from Gareth Southgate's men. Lithuania: Ernestas Setkus 5, Egidijus Vairjunas 5, Vaidas Slavickas 5, Tadas Kijanskas 5, Linas Klimavicius 5, Fedor Cernych 5, Vykintas Slivka 6, Artutas Zulpla 5, Arvydas Novikovas 5, Nerijus Valskis 6, Mantas Kuklys 5.

England’s players, led by captain Joe Hart, wore black armbands at Wembley and the game was preceded by the laying of wreaths in the centre circle and a minute’s silence.

With 22 minutes gone Sterling burrowed through on the left, cut the ball across the face of goal and found Defoe, who buried a rising shot for his 20th worldwide strike.

As they walked onto the pitch, Bradley placed his hands over his ears to drown out the deafening cheers of the crowd who welcomed the teams.

Lithuania, by contrast, have just one win from four group games and are five points behind England in fourth place, with only Scotland and Malta below them in the pool.