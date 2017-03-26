Jets begin life after Darrelle Revis by gambling on Morris Claiborne

Claiborne and Carr will be the third and fourth defensive backs to leave the Dallas Cowboys this offseason when the deal is completed.

In other Cowboys news on Thursday, cornerback Brandon Carr signed a free-agent deal with Baltimore.

It’s yet another departure from the Cowboys’ secondary thus far in free agency.

The Jets needed a replacement for Darrelle Revis, who was cut earlier this month after a failed return to the Jets. He is credited with 137 passes defensed.

Claiborne, 27, was the sixth overall pick in 2012, but injuries have hampered his production. He’s never missed a start in his 144-game career. Claiborne has also dealt with wrist, shoulder and ankle injuries, along with a potentially career-threatening torn patellar tendon in 2014. Claiborne returned for the playoffs but suffered a hip injury in Dallas’ NFC divisional-round loss to Green Bay.

After a pedestrian first four National Football League seasons, Claiborne stepped up his game in year five; the young veteran tallied 24 tackles, five pass defenses and an interception in just seven games. He had seven interceptions over his time with the Cowboys, including only one in his final three seasons. He also has four fumble recoveries and 151 tackles.