Jharkhand-Bengal Vijay Hazare Trophy semi-final clash postponed

The Jharkhand cricketers, who were staying at the hotel at Dwarka’s Welcome Hotel Complex, were rescued safely. “Most of the occupants had already left the hotel with the assistance of the hotel staff. Mahendra Singh Dhoni and his Jharkhand cricket team members staying in the hotel also had to rush out”, said Atul Garg, chief fire officer, Delhi Fire Services. The team was set to play the Vijay Hazare Trophy semi-final against Bengal later in the day, but the match has now been pushed to Saturday. A call was made to the Delhi Fire Service at around 6.30 am following which at least 30 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

Kishan revealed that the entire team received a message from the coach and captain MS Dhoni asking them not to worry.

Earlier, the blaze started at as reliance store on the first floor of the hotel.

A team of local police is in the hotel along with a dozen of fire personnel. Asked if he had a chance to speak to the Jharkhand players, Vijay said, “We saw them in the morning, but didn’t converse with them”.

Dhoni played his previous game, the quarter-final clash in Palam near Dwarka and that is the reason why he was staying in a neighbourhood hotel near Dwarka. “The seriousness of it struck us only when we got out”, Ishank Jaggi, told ESPN Cricinfo. The smoke spread to our rooms as well. “We ran for our lives”.

The incident forced the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to postpone the second semi-final and the final of the tournament. “The alarms did not ring and people had no idea about the fire”, he said.