Joe Biden Admits He Regrets Not Running for President

There are endless variables that decide a presidential election so Biden over Hillary (and thus Biden over Trump) wouldn’t have been a guaranteed result should Biden have decided running was a good idea.

The former vice President delivered an hour-long speech across a number of topics at Colgate University on Friday, before sitting down with the university’s president, Brian W. Casey for a post-speech public interview.

Joe Biden has claimed he could have taken the Oval Office if he ran for president in 2016.

“On a college campus I will never, never do anything other than answer the question completely unvarnished and straightforward”, said Biden, 74. The former vice president acknowledged that when he said he’d make a decision the following fall, “the press began to think I was playing a game”. But do I regret not being president? Yes.

‘The answer is that I had planned on running for president.

Biden had “a lot of data collected” which backed his confidence, the paper reported.

When asked which position he would run for, he replied: “For president. Any regrets that you didn’t run?”

Last night, Biden made an appearance at the DE 87ers game to help promote his sons charitable foundation: The Beau Biden Foundation.

Biden has run for president twice before – in 1987 and 2007.

Biden also revealed that his son Beau’s battle with brain cancer kept him out of the race, adding that his son wanted him to try and become Barack Obama’s successor. Biden paused and said he regretted not being President, but did not regret not running given what his family was going through at the time.

Biden, the first Roman Catholic Vice President, previously pursued the Democratic presidential nomination in 1988 and in 2008 but dropped out of the race early on both occasions.