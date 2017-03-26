John Legend dismisses robbery reports, but driver is charged with grand larceny

Hilario, who reportedly claimed he was returning the bag to the airport’s lost-and-found, was charged with third-degree grand larceny, third-degree criminal possession of stolen property and third-degree attempted grand larceny.

Agustin Hilario, 63, was seen on surveillance video pushing away the luggage cart where Legend had placed his black Louis Vuitton bag after landing at Terminal 4 from France on Thursday, March 23 at around 2 p.m., according to the Queens District Attorney’s Office.

Washington D.C. [USA], Mar.25: John Legend just witnessed a rough landing in New York City. “The bag was taken because it was left unattended”.

The suitcase contained some seriously expensive items including a pair of Cartier Panther cuff links with clear and green stones, valued at $30,000. The bag itself is worth $3,000.

Police identified Hilario from security footage and stopped him, retrieving Legend’s bag.

Hilario allegedly admitted to snatching the singer’s bag, telling police, “I know I should not have taken it. I made a mistake”, he told them.

Hilario returned the bag and its contents to police, who gave them back to Legend, according to prosecutors. If convicted, he faces up to seven years in prison.

Luckily for the singer, airport police managed to track down the Louis Vuitton case after the theft was captured on camera at John F Kennedy airport in NY.

Before arriving in New York, Legend was in Morocco with wife Chrissy Teigen and baby Luna for a family vacation.