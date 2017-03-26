Jon Gosselin is now an Atlantic City stripper

Jon Gosselin is set to make his debut as a male stripper at an Atlantic City nightclub on Saturday, April 1, for a show called “Untamed Male Revue“. Rumors have been going around that the 39 year old is performing in Atlantic City and he says they are true. “I’m a member of the Senate DJ group and I also help with Promotion”, Gosselin explained.

Jon Gosselin is ready for his Magic Mike moment.

Of his routine, Gosselin bills it as an “integral” part of the evening.

His upcoming debut is a one-night-only event, and a former Las Vegas showgirl is helping Jon flawless his moves and his costumes – and his ex-wife Kate Gosselin has yet to comment on his new career move.

The TV personality started pursuing a DJing career after leaving the TLC series – which he shared with his ex-wife Kate and their eight children before divorcing in 2009.

“Being part of something is a blessing”, he added.

“I wouldn’t be here today if I would have made different choices”, Jon told In Touch Weekly. His first show will be April 1, according to the Untamed website. It’s rumored that he cheated on his former wife with the family nanny, and he’s admitted to not having seen his children in years.

When asked if he ever thought he would become a stripper, Jon replied, “No way!”

The former Jon & Kate Plus 8 star also tweeted about his surprising new gig, telling his followers, “No plans next weekend?”

It is believed that Gosselin has been rehearsing and working out for weeks ahead of the performance.