Jonathan Wilkes takes credit for Jermain Defoe’s scoring return to global football

The 20th strike of Defoe’s global career came after 21 minutes at Wembley and four years on from his 19th versus minnows San Marino in March 2013.

Defoe, so devastated to be overlooked for the World Cup in Brazil three years ago, could even head to Russian Federation next summer at the age of 35.

He heaped praise, however, on the 34-year-old Defoe who, three and a half years after his last cap, became the sixth oldest player to score for England when he pounced for his 20th global goal in the 21st minute. Bradley Lowery was carried by his “hero and best mate” Jermain Defoe Bradley was all smiles as he lined up with the England players for the national anthems.

The Echo’s Phil Smith and photographer Frank Reid are at the game to bring you all the latest news and pictures.

It was a special day for a striker who has established himself in Southgate’s thinking in the absence of Wayne Rooney, Harry Kane and Daniel Sturridge.

In January, Bradley won the BBC’s goal of the month award after scoring a penalty past Chelsea’s Asmir Begovic in the pre-match buid-up Sunderland’s 1-0 defeat to the Premier League leaders.

Gareth Southgate has left the door open for Jermain Defoe to be involved in the England squad at next year’s World Cup. We’ve got really good competition for places.

But Defoe’s performances at Sunderland have belied his advancing years and earned a long-awaited England recall – a return marked by opening the scoring against Lithuania, with Jamie Vardy’s smart finish wrapping up a straightforward 2-0 win.

He was named man of the match, while the player who replaced him, Vardy, scored with his first touch in the 66th minute. As with Sterling for the opener, the hard work came from Adam Lallana as the creator.

There was increased security in north London and a somber start to the game as Wembley paid tribute to the four people who were killed in a rampage next to the British parliament on Wednesday.