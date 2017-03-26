JonTron Loses Out On Video Game Role After Racist Rant

Shortly after Playtonic’s decision was made public, JonTron wrote on Twitter, “Unfortunate to see Playtonic remove me from Yooka-Laylee, but I understand their decision”.

Playtonic revealed yesterday that it would remove Jon “JonTron” Jafari’s voice role in Yooka-Laylee in a content patch, following the YouTuber’s controversial remarks regarding race and immigration.

Jafari is a well-known YouTuber user who established Normalboot, a compilation of channels that includes Peanutbuttergamer and Did You Know Gaming.

I’ve reached out to Jafari for comment on this new development. Therefore, the minor character he voiced will be replaced by someone else when an update is released for the game. Now Jafari has weighed in, and he sounds more understanding of the move than gamers might have expected him to.

The game title Yooka-Laylee is set for its release on April 11.

JonTron is founder of channel network Normal Boots, though even his personal channel has over 3 million subscribers.

Yooka-Laylee developer Playtonic Games has chose to cut a voice role from the game that had been contributed by controversial YouTuber JonTron, after he made a series of comments espousing racist, anti-immigrant viewpoints.

When it became apparent that Jafari was a fan of Banjo-Kazooie, a beloved 3D platforming franchisemade by people who made Yooka-Laylee, the developers offered Jafari a voice acting gig in Yooka-Laylee in February 2015, which is months before Playtonic officially launched the Kickstarter campaign. A week after getting himself in hot water, Jafari attempted to clarify his comments in a brief video. Playtonic told GamesIndustry.biz on Thursday that it had removed Jafari from the game “in light of his recent personal viewpoints”. And in addition to removing JonTron from the whole game, the studio distanced itself from the internet personality and expressed its support of diversity. “As such, we deeply regret any implied association that could make players feel anything but 100% comfortable in our game worlds, or distract from the incredible goodwill and love shown by our fans and Kickstarter backers”, they added.