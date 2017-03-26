JP Morgan Reiterated Shire PLC (LON:SHP) As ‘Overweight’

The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.com-unik.info/2017/03/26/wm-morrison-supermarkets-plc-mrw-receives-gbx-197-75-average-price-target-from-brokerages.html. This was disclosed to clients in a report on Friday morning.

Telecom Plus PLC is engaged in providing landline telephony (calls and line rental), broadband, mobile, gas, electricity and CashBack card services. Market capitalisation for LON:SIA is £452,158,973 GBP. It has a 16.78 P/E ratio. It operates in three segments: academic information, which includes the Taylor & Francis publishing business, provides a portfolio of online and print publications, primarily for academic users across the spectrum of science, technology, humanities and social sciences; professional and commercial information, which include Datamonitor, Informa Business Information and Informa Financial Information provides information, across a range of formats and on a global basis, to a variety of sectors, including medical, pharmaceutical, maritime and telecoms, and events and training consists of trade shows and exhibitions, large and small conferences and training courses.

About 2.29 million shares traded. It is down 4.67% since August 25, 2016 and is uptrending.

On Friday analysts at JP Morgan reiterated Shire PLC’s (LON:SHP) shares as “Overweight” in a research note issued to investors. Therefore 80% are positive. Barclays PLC has GBX 580 highest and GBX 115 lowest target. GBX 245.89’s average target is -7.28% below currents GBX 265.2 stock price. Silver Spring Networks had 15 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, January 23 by Deutsche Bank.

Kier Group plc (LON:KIE) opened at 1473.00 on Friday. Macquarie Research maintained the shares of DLG in report on Wednesday, November 30 with “Neutral” rating. The stock has “Reduce” rating by TD Securities on Wednesday, June 29. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, December 4 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, July 28 by JP Morgan. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 2 by Deutsche Bank. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Analysts await Eastern Co (NASDAQ:EML) to report earnings on May, 5. It has underperformed by 1.08% the S&P500. Moreover, Zpr Investment Management has 0.35% invested in the company for 9,616 shares.

– Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts’ ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.