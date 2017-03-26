Judge denies request to stop oil flow in Dakota pipeline

Texas-based pipeline developer Energy Transfer Partners is finishing up pipeline work beneath Lake Oahe, a Missouri River reservoir in North Dakota and the last piece of construction on the 1,200-mile, $3.8 billion pipeline to move North Dakota oil to a distribution point in IL.

Enbridge, which has offices in Duluth and Superior, does have a stake in the pipeline.

Boasberg issued his decision denying the request by the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe, ruling that the court “acknowledges that the tribe is likely to suffer irreparable harm to its members’ religious exercise if oil is introduced into the pipeline, but Dakota Access would also be substantially harmed by an injunction, given the financial and logistical injuries that would ensue”.

The tribes maintain that an oil pipeline under the lake they consider sacred violates their right to practice their religion.

Officials are re-establishing traffic on a stretch of highway in North Dakota that has been closed for months due to protests against the Dakota Access oil pipeline.

The Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe is now appealing the decision.

The inauguration of Trump as president saw the approval process for this last leg of the Dakota Access pipeline expedited.

The Dakota Access pipeline, which would run oil from the Bakken field in North Dakota to storage and shipping facilities in Patoka, Illinois, runs nearly entirely on private land but about a half-mile from the Standing Rock Sioux reservation. Unlike the administration under Trump, the administration under Obama had been considerate about their feelings and halted the project.

The tribes filed their lawsuit last summer, after which hundreds and sometimes thousands of pipeline opponents began camping on federal land near the Lake Oahe drill site. The pipeline’s developer, Texas-based Energy Transfer Partners, expects to have the work done and the pipeline filled with oil as early as this week.