Justice Department investigating Rep. Duncan Hunter

In a statement released today, Rep. Susan Brooks, R-Ind., and Ted Deutch, D-Fla., the chairwoman and ranking member of the committee, explained that they are deferring their investigation at the request of the DOJ.

The Justice Department does not typically confirm whether it is conducting an investigation, but a federal law enforcement official familiar with the investigation told The Times that the FBI is investigating Hunter for campaign finance violations.

The House Ethics Committee had previously been investigating claims that Rep. Duncan Hunter used campaign funds to pay for thousands of dollars worth of personal expenses, but this week voted to defer to the Department of Justice, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

On Aug. 26, 2016, the OCE ordered the transmission to the committee of a report on allegations that Hunter “converted funds from his congressional campaign committee for personal use”.

Hunter’s attorneys maintained the politician had done nothing wrong and that any improper use of his campaign funds were “inadvertant and unintentional”.

Since the report, Hunter has repaid the campaign “approximately $60,000” for charges identified as questionable, Hunter’s lawyers said in a statement Thursday. According to the San Diego Union-Tribune, Hunter also used campaign funds to pay for more than $5,000 in gas station trips, almost $7,000 in groceries and various small purchases, including transactions at fast food locations and the Disneyland gift shop.

“Rep. Hunter has shown a blatant disregard for the rules, spending tens of thousands of dollars from his campaign for his personal benefit”, Noah Bookbinder, the group’s executive director, said in a statement.

Reports of exorbitant spending prompted CREW to file a complaint about Schock, R-Ill., and. The expenses included oral surgery, a family trip to Italy, purchases from a Disneyland gift shop, and some $600 in airline fees for in-cabin transportation of one of Hunter’s children’s pet rabbit.