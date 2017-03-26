‘Justice League’ comes together in first official trailer

Affleck, who increasingly seems to regard his contractual commitment to the superhero game as something akin to a prison sentence, looks positively miserable here, even when he’s delivering what are supposed to be wry one-liners. The earlier film teased at the end that he’s still alive, and Henry Cavill, who plays him, is in the movie, so you can bet Superman will show up in the actual film.

Several character teasers later, a new Justice League trailer was finally released Saturday morning that unites the team.

DC Comics definitely isn’t messing around with this one!

Today brought us a brand new Justice League trailer, and I’m going go out on a limb and say that I’m cautiously optimistic about where the film is heading. With a number of the Justice League team using Vero, the Twitter-meets-Instagram clone has become the unusual social media platform of choice for exclusives. “We know now where she comes from”. Sometimes it just takes growing pains to figure out what pieces to include (or exclude) before you get the recipe down. And you’ve got Ezra, who’s full of life and hilarious and all over the place and awesome – a really fun and also poignant Flash.

There is no word yet on a movie featuring Cyborg. But then when I look at some of Cyborg’s body shots, I can’t help but feel underwhelmed. “You, me, the others”. What does the world need?

We already saw the comedic encounter between Bruce and Barry Allen, played by Ezra Miller, as the billionaire tries to recruit him where Barry was quick to accept the invitation. That was always our intention, that Justice League would be this continuation for Batman to evolve into a more complete hero.

Justice League is directed by Zack Snyder and is scheduled to be released in November this year.