Kanye West Reportedly Settled In Lawsuit Over “New Slaves” Sample

Kanye West has settled a long-running lawsuit with a Hungarian singer over an uncleared sample on West’s track “New Slaves“. West was scheduled to appear for a deposition earlier this week, but settled on Monday before he had to do so.

“The matter has been resolved amicably”, Peter Cane, a lawyer for Presser, said on Friday. Lawyers for West didn’t respond to requests for comment.

Kanye West has reached a settlement with a member of a Hungarian rock band who accused the hip-hop superstar of illegally sampling one of the group’s songs.

‘New Slaves, ‘ the first single on West’s No. 1 album Yeezus, was released in 2013 as a critique of racism. West’s 40-concert tour to support it generated $35 million in ticket sales between October 2013 and September 2014.

Instead of rushing to a deal, Presser said he would let them continue to use the song, with the promise that a deal would be worked out in the near future.

Turns out the desired time frame was 48 hours.

Composer Gabor Presser claimed Kanye had sampled his 1969 song “Gyöngyhajú Lány” without permission. Presser never took possession of the money, refused to sign a licensing agreement in January 2014, and continued negotiations with Kanye until May 2016 when he filed the lawsuit.