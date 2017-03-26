Karanka leaves Middlesbrough, assistant Agnew steps up

Thursday morning brought the news that Middlesbrough had dismissed Aitor Karanka from his post, which comes after they’d secured just one win in their last seven across all competitions.

The club met with Karanka and following discussions, Boro said it was in their “best interests” to make the change.

Man United should have too much class for Middlesbrough even without Zlatan, but he is comfortably their most prolific goalscorer, and we think they’ll struggle to create many chances without him.

Agnew had a spell as assistant manager at Gateshead, Middlesbrough, Hartlepool and Hull City before returning to Boro as Karanka’s No 2 in 2014.

After failing with Walter Zenga, Wolves appointed Paul Lambert at the end of previous year, but the dour Scot has failed to get fans onside, with a succession of poor results. “This club will always hold a special place for me and I wish everyone connected with Middlesbrough football club the very best for the future”.

“I’d like to thank Middlesbrough for a wonderful opportunity and the players, staff and all the people at the club who I have worked with”.

Assistant head coach Steve Agnew will take control of the first team.

The Spaniard was appointed by Middlesbrough in November 2013, when the club were five points clear of the Championship relegation zone.

Boro are winless in their last 10 Premier League games and now sit in the relegation zone, three points from safety with 11 games remaining.

They have not won a league game since mid-December and tumbled into the drop zone for the first time this season on Saturday, hours after crashing out of the FA Cup at home to Manchester City.

Karanka, who oversaw promotion last season, has had a strained relationship with some players.

Karanka’s tenure eventually drew to a close five days after he responded to a question about the absence of Stewart Downing and Patrick Bamford from the matchday squad to face Manchester City by saying he needed “18 fighters”, hinting they did not now fall into that category.