Kate Middleton gets honest about motherhood

Last year, Prince William admitted he’d found becoming a dad “life-changing”. The charity event, organized by Best Beginnings, focused on child health and the mental well-being of new mothers.

“I know you would all want to join me in sending our thoughts and prayers to all those sadly affected by yesterday’s awful attack in Westminster”, she said. The Sun reports that amid concerns for her safety, Middleton attended a mental health charity event only a day after the London terrorist attacks left four people dead and several more injured.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 1 in 9 women who give birth per year will experience postpartum depression symptoms.

Now that Kate has become so adept at her job as Prince William’s wife, it’s time for her to begin preparing for an even more important role. “It is full of complex emotions of joy, exhaustion, love and worry, all mixed together”, Middleton stated.

Kate added: ‘Your fundamental identity changes overnight. She revealed that as much as she loves being a mother, it has still been a “huge challenge” and she’s had a tough time transitioning from being an independent person to a caretaker, first and foremost.

Kate said, like most mums, she’s not immune to feeling a “lack of confidence” and “feelings of ignorance” as a parent.

“Becoming a mother has been such a rewarding and wonderful experience”, the Duchess announced to the room.

Before she began her original comments, Kate asked people to join in sending thoughts and prayers to “all those sadly affected by yesterday’s bad attack in Westminster”. The series includes eight documentaries, 64 short clips and an award winning drama “Beyond Baby Blue” and 12 short clips to support infant mental health created to empower and inform parents and professionals about maximising maternal, paternal and child mental health development.

“Mothers take on an overwhelming responsibility of caring for their families”, she concluded.

Speaking at the launch of Best Beginnings – a mental health film festival that explores the challenges of parenting – the Duchess opened up about what it feels like to have the world’s eyes on you all the time.

“Conversations are crucial for mental wellbeing and they should be part of everyday family life”.

“We therefore should do everything we can to support and value their hard work“.

