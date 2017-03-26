Katie Taylor beats Milena Koleva on points for fourth professional win

After peppering the Bulgarian with a series of combinations throughout the opening rounds, Taylor really hit her stride in Round 6 and 7, dropping Koleva in the seventh with an expertly executed flurry to the head.

Although Taylor did manage to floor her opponent in the third round the Irishwoman was taken the distance in a grueling blow for blow contest.

She moves to 4-0 as a professional with two stoppages, and told Sky Sports that she’s eyeing an assault on the world title scene two or three bouts down the line. “That was a great, great contest for me against a very strong opponent”.

In the final round of the eight-round bout, it was pure desperation from Koleva but she couldn’t do anything to deny the inevitable and Taylor saw out the round for her fourth professional victory.

Making her professional debut as a 30-year-old, Taylor’s time in the professional ranks will be limited, but she hopes to fight for a World title sooner rather than later, with the guidance of promoter Eddie Hearn.

That was a promising sign as she adapts to the paid game, although her failure to find a finishing shot may once again raise questions about her power.

Taylor fought on the undercard of Bellew’s bout against David Haye in London earlier this month, and the Liverpudlian was glowing in his praise of one of Ireland’s biggest sporting talents.

Still, there were times when it seemed that the Bray boxer might simply overwhelm Koleva with her almost unfathomable output. I definitely feel ready now. I’m trying to progress fast. “I am someone who turned up and I was cheering for her tonight as you guys heard.she’s a breath of fresh air and she’s fantastic for the sport.” . It was a great fight for me. “I feel like one of the old-time boxers, boxing almost every week”, said Taylor, whose trainer Enamait gave a positive review of the dominant win.

“I definitely needed the eight rounds. She hurt her [Koleva] pretty good, so it was a solid win”, said the Vernon-based trainer.