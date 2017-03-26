KB Home Setting The Table For Earnings

While the actual EPS the company reported in the same quarter previous year was 0.14/share. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of At Home Group in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock got a shaky start early morning on analyst’s remarks.

For the current quarter, the highest estimate analysts provided is 832 Million and the lowest is 779.29 Million. That represents a quarterly year/year change in revenues of 0.21 in sequential terms, the (KBH) saw sales decline by 0.30.

On 4/7/2016 KB Home announced a quarterly dividend of $0.03 0.69% with an ex dividend date of 5/3/2016 which will be payable on 5/19/2016. Full-year profit views are for KB Home to earn $1.51 in current year and drop profits by almost 34.82% over last year’s earnings of $1.12. Finally, JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (up previously from $19.00) on shares of KB Home in a research report on Sunday, January 15th. KB Home (NYSE:KBH) shares have been recently spotted -3.38% away from the 52-week high, and 55.43% away from the 52-week low mark. At Home Group now has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Nonetheless, and in the immediate aftermath of reporting, investor reaction in KB Home (KBH) stock has proven to be much more bearish. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock.

The number of shares traded in the last trading session was 3.38 Million. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of KB Home during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,457,000.

The 50 day moving average of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) is 17.68 whilst its 200 day moving average is 16.27. The stock of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) has “Underweight” rating given on Thursday, March 24 by Barclays Capital.

The company’s stock now has 1.63 Billion in market capitalization.

On 7/25/2016 Jeffrey T Mezger, CEO, sold 110,000 with an average share price of $16.39 per share and the total transaction amounting to $1,802,900.00. For annual bases, the firm attains $3.17 per-share earnings for FY 2016 trends against $3.46 for fiscal year 2017 Trends, views extracted from WSJ. The Firm is engaged in selling and building a range of new homes designed primarily for first-time, move-up and active adult homebuyers, including attached and detached single-family residential homes. Looking at this figure it suggests that the shares of KB Home (KBH) may be overvalued, however, this can also depend upon the situation of the market; if the market is strong then it could suggest that KB Home (KBH) is a good investment, however if the market is weaker then it could suggest that the shares are undervalued. It operates through five segments, which consist of four homebuilding segments and one financial services segment.