Keeper Hart gives his thumbs up to new-look England team

“And the culture in rugby I think we can take something from“. He is the kind of one-against-one player who gives you more possibilities against teams that have packed defences.

Lithuania manager Edgaras Jankauskas has made it clear that his team are seeking an upset when they face England at Wembley.

“It’s a good moment for him”.

Joe Hart will wear the armband at Wembley against Lithuania, an appropriate choice as the most experienced worldwide player in the group.

“When he’s here, Wayne is our captain, the England captain, and when he’s not here, you’d probably say Jordan (Henderson) and then it moves down from there”.

Following the midweek defeat to world champions Germany, the road to Russian Federation resumes on Sunday when England welcome Lithuania to Wembley Stadium.

“The support they give us is always unbelievable”.

England’s record goalscorer Wayne Rooney can still play a useful role for both his country and club Manchester United, his former team-mate Paul Scholes told the BBC on Sunday.

“We know his personality and character and when you bring someone in late to the squad for a couple of days you need to know what’s coming through the door”.

“The key message from me is to focus on performance”.

On Lithuania, the England boss said: “We’ll have to pay attention to their wide players”.

Starting the weekend of World Cup Qualifiers off for us is a fierce encounter between Martin O’Neill’s Republic of Ireland and Chris Coleman’s Wales side at the Aviva Stadium on Friday night.

“They are a side that is good on the counter attack”. They’re good in counter-attack and against Scotland scored with some good interplay with their front players.

“Gareth has been around the setup for a while – the U21s – so I don’t think he’s eager to make everything different, just little things here and there, helping us as players”.

Tributes have poured in from across the country and England will offer their recognition with a minute’s silence before kick-off at a sold-out Wembley Stadium, as was observed in domestic games in the EFL on Saturday. That was a great advert for England supporters and the nation. We have some great strengths and if we couple those with some other traits we could be more powerful than anybody, but we have a lot of work to get to that point. But we should go on a game-by-game basis; It would be foolish to think any further than that.

“It’s a sell-out crowd tomorrow and we’re grateful for that support”.