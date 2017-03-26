Kentucky congressman says ‘Hell No’ to GOP’s health care bill

House Republicans revised the troubled proposal earlier this week with a slew of changes created to garner more support from both factions of their fractured caucus – moderate Republicans who questioned the bill’s coverage losses on the poor and elderly and conservatives who said the legislation retained too much of Affordable Care Act which it was meant to replace.

The Congressional Budget Office said Thursday that the new version would reduce federal shortfalls by $150 billion over the next decade.

What remains to be seen is whether the CBO will be given the opportunity to provide a second revised estimate based on whatever House leadership finally decides to bring to the floor for a vote.

Well, the Congressional Budget Office didn’t give a stellar rating to the initial GOP health care bill.

Democrats, who are united in opposition to the bill, say the CBO report shows Republicans are making the bill worse, not better. And the most recent changes would not lower premiums.

The changes would have less impact on savings because they would make it easier for Americans to deduct the cost of medical care from their income taxes and would accelerate by a year the repeal of several taxes that help pay for the ACA, including taxes on insurers, hospitals, high-income adults and tanning beds. AARP is among the influential group lobbying against the legislation. It is time that we step back and focus on enacting durable, sustainable and bipartisan reform of the American health care system that will lower costs, increase access and ensure quality care for all Americans.”U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker was the only member of the delegation who was upset the legislation was put on hold”. “That reduction in savings stems primarily from changes to H.R. 1628 that modify provisions affecting the Internal Revenue Code and the Medicaid program”. The only problem with that is the original AHCA would have saved the government more than twice that much. But many conservatives think the bill isn’t different enough from the Affordable Care Act and have refused to support it.

The Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization, said that changes to the bill have the potential to increase insurance coverage. A proposed revision would drop that threshold to 5.8%, meaning more tax deductions for older Americans with health care expenses.