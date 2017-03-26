Kentucky has chance for payback against UCLA in Sweet 16

Do they make their teammates look good or is it the other way around?

The Bruins’ defense does not rank in the Top 40.

Coach John Calipari said, “UCLA is a terrific team that shoots it very well and takes care of the basketball”.

Bruins head coach Steve Alford started his Division I coaching career right here in Springfield, taking the Bears all the way to the Sweet 16 in 1999.

The first meeting between these two teams was one of the best games of the regular season. Alford is a Hoosier through-and-through, born in the state and a former All-American guard at in, leading the school to the 1987 national championship. This might be his only shot at the IN job. UCLA counters with its young phenom, guard Lonzo Ball, along with fellow freshman TJ Leaf.

The freshman guard is averaging over 14 points, 6 rebounds and 7 assists. Ball is a lock to declare for the NBA Draft because he will be the No. 1 or No. 2 overall pick.

Then on Kentucky, you have the Bentonville, Arkansas native, Malik Monk. The Bruins are No. 1 nationally in points (90.2 ppg) and assists (21.6 apg) while shooting a remarkable 52.1 percent from the field as a team.

After five days of madness between the Women’s and Men’s NCAA Tournaments, 32 teams have made it to their respective sweet 16s. The Ducks and Wildcats are still standing. After that it’s Purdue and Kansas.

UCLA has beaten No. 14 Kent State and No. 6 Cincinnati by 17 and 12, respectively, in the Big Dance.

For UCLA, a team already featuring a once-in-a-generation offense, most of the improvement has come on defense. The Bruins are +900 at Sports Interaction for a dozen.

“He’s one of those guys that he looks a lot better now than what he did in December, and we had an bad lot of respect for him in December”. The freshmen will all be 2017 first-round picks assuming they declare.

They will get their wish this week, college basketball’s Blue Man Group reuniting on a far larger stage. Fox averages 16.1 points, 4.6 assists and 4.0 rebounds while playing stellar defence, and Adebayo puts up 13.3 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per night. UCLA avenged that defeat last season at Pauley Pavilion before beating the Wildcats a second consecutive time in December.

In the round of 32, Kentucky had to rally with Bam Adebayo coming up big yet again with a double-double and swatted away the final Wichita State shot in the 65-63 win. If you go by opponents’ seeding, no school has had an easier road to the Sweet 16. The East Region features No. 3 seed Baylor (27-7) against No. 7 seed SC (24-10), and No. 4 seed Florida (26-8) against No. 8 seed Wisconsin (27-9) in NY.

The first game “shows a five-point game, but we were never in it”, Calipari said afterwards.

None of the four guards in UCLA’s rotation has a defined position.

UCLA has the most national titles, while Kentucky has the most wins all-time – making for lots of history in this showdown. If UCLA can take care of the ball, Kentucky will have a tough time getting extra possessions. The Bruins prevailed 97-92 in ending UK’s 42-game home winning streak. “The kid (Leaf) gets 10 or 11 rebounds but never really had to fight for a ball”.

Kentucky will have a sizable fan advantage in Memphis, but the Bruins are the better overall team.

