Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari and football coach Mark Stoops received contract extensions from the university on Wednesday, the school announced in a statement.

Calipari, whose team takes on UCLA in the South Region semifinals Friday night in Memphis, welcomed the new pact between the two parties. He’ll make $7.75 million next season and $8 million for each of the subsequent six years he remains at Kentucky. The deals theoretically keep Calipari as its men’s basketball coach through 2024 and Stoops with the football program through 2022.

“The last four years have been a grind for Mark and his staff, but he has never wavered in his commitment to building Kentucky football into a consistent victor”, Kentucky athletic director Mitch Barnhart said in a prepared statement.

“The last eight years at the University of Kentucky have been a terrific ride”, Calipari said in the release. The last time was over 30 years ago, back in 1986 when Auburn, Kentucky and LSU made it. LSU was the only of those teams to advance to the Final Four.

Stoops, 49, wrapped up his fourth season at United Kingdom in December and is now signed through June 2022.

Stoops led the Wildcats to a tie for second in the SEC’s Eastern Division in his fourth season, the team’s highest finished since the league split into divisions in 1992.

“This extension shows our full commitment to each other”, Calipari said.

“He has never wavered in his commitment to building Kentucky football into a consistent victor”, Barnhart said.

Stoops is 19-30 in four seasons with the Wildcats, and guided United Kingdom to its first bowl since 2010 last season. His guaranteed compensation for the current year is $3.5 million, with a $250,000 increase in each successive year through 2022. The first three seasons with Stoops in control, United Kingdom posted a 12-24 mark.