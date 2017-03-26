Kerala transport minister AK Saseendran quits over charge of obscene talk

Welcoming any probe, Saseendran stated that “my stand is I have not done anything wrong”.

It is learnt that a TV channel aired phone sex tape in which the minister was allegedly engrossed in a sleaze conversation with a lady who had approached him for a help. Saseendran told media persons that he has appealed to the CM to probe the allegations. The minister made the decision after an audio clip hinting at alleged misconduct with a woman was aired by a local TV channel.

Speaking to Mathrubhumi News, Peethambaran Master said that the discussions about the new minister will start only after ascertaining the veracity of the allegations against Saseendran.

Saseendran, a five-time Nationalist Congress Party legislator, announced his resignation at a hurriedly-called press conference here on Sunday. “Resigned on moral grounds, all charges on me are absolutely baseless”.

Opposition leader in the Assembly Ramesh Chennithala said the chief minister should conduct a probe and if the minister is guilty, he should be asked to resign.

He also said that his resignation should not be taken as an admission of guilt.

Meanwhile, the state committee of the CPI (M) which is meeting here concurrently, has reportedly taken grave exception to the latest crisis in the Pinarayi ministry.

Saseendran is the second minister in the current Kerala Cabinet to have resigned from his post, dealing a huge blow to the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF).

