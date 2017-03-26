Kevin Durant takes part in Warriors practice

The Warriors are scheduled to formally update Durant’s status next week, according to the report, but they are cautiously optimistic that if he maintains this level of recovery, he could return before the playoffs begin in April.

The All-Star forward is dealing with a Grade 2 MCL sprain and a tibial bone bruise.

He was seen taking jumpshots before Tuesday’s game in Dallas.

Last season, in what would become his final stint as a member of the Thunder, Durant averaged 28.2 points, 8.2 rebounds and five assists across 35.8 minutes per contest.

Kevin Durant is slowly working towards returning from his knee injury.

The Golden State Warriors have transitioned well as of late, winning six straight games, but Durant has proven to be the key to the Warriors’ high-powered offense.

Durant now leads Golden State Warriors in several categories this season such as scoring, rebounding, blocks, free throws made and attempted. He was asked about how he would integrate Durant back into the lineup, but it seemed like that’s getting a little ahead of things.

The Golden State Warriors head coach addressed the media on Saturday and talked about Durant. The Warriors were 50-9 to start the year and looked likely to cruise to the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference, though his injury has allowed the San Antonio Spurs-currently 2.5 games behind the Warriors-to close the gap.

With Kevin Durant progressing toward a return to the court in the coming weeks, his presence could arrive during a critical time for the Warriors in their hopes of capturing down the top spot in the playoff picture and home court throughout the postseason.