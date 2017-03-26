Kid Meeting The Pope Snatches Souvenir From Pontiff’s Head

The Innocence of children drive away all our blues and make us giggle like no one is watching.

The video ends with Butorac laughing and saying in disbelief, “she really took his hat!” The offending heathen is 3-year-old Estella Westrick, who, upon being lifted by a Vatican aide to meet the Pope, snatched his holy zucchetto without somehow bursting into flames.

The Pope saw the amusing side and laughed along with the crowd.

Estella’s godfather, Mountain Butorac, tweeted a video of the encounter, which quickly went viral.

During the weekly papal audience at the Vatican, Pope Francis went about his normal routine – offering a greeting, prayer, and individual blessings to the locals and visitors congregated outside of St. Peter’s Square.

Footage of the lighthearted exchange with the pope attracted more than 13,000 likes on Twitter and 6,200 retweets by late afternoon. As the Pope plants a kiss on Estella, she reaches for his skullcap and plucks it off his head.

Pope Francis has described Europe’s refugee and migrant crisis as the biggest tragedy since World War II. But that isn’t what got her trending on social media.

Estella was vising her godfather with her parents from Atlanta. “It’s her first full day in Rome”.