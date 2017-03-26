Kim Kardashian feared rape during Paris robbery

She believed it to be older sister Kourtney, 37, and her personal assistant and friend, Stephanie Sheppard. “Hello! Hello” but no one replied.

Kardashian-West remembers thinking, “I just knew that was the moment. I just heard her say, ‘Take whatever you want'”. She recalled thinking about her family, husband and children as it was all happening, and hoping that if she died, Kourtney would be able to “live a normal life” if she were to walk in and see Kim shot dead in the hotel room. There were those who thought it was staged and others who said that it was only a matter of time until something like this happened, given the opulence the Kardashians, particularly Kim, displayed on social media. “I have babies. Please, they can’t understand me, but tell them I have babies at home”, she said.

“It’s all replaceable”, she told her sisters.

“They had to have known we were leaving that day”, said West. “And, it was this time, they tied me up with plastic cables and taped my hands, then they put tape over my mouth and my legs”.

Kardashian continued: “And he duct-taped my legs together and then they had the gun up to me and I just like knew that was the moment they’re just totally going to shoot me in the head”. “I can say I’ve become so much better because of it”, she added, without elaborating.

She said they then threw her in the bathtub.

Prior to the episode’s premiere, Kim tweeted about how important it was to tell her side of the story. He was actually performing onstage in NY. West looked visibly shaken. Please I have a family. “I have to stop the show”.

The episode started with Kim arriving back in New York City after the terrifying ordeal. “They couldn’t understand me”. “They are going to rape me.'” Kardashian said.

Fighting back tears, Kim explained the train of thought she faced when determining an escape route.

Kendall said she left the club as quickly as possible, pushing people aside to get to the door.

Hours before the episode aired, Kim went to Twitter to explain why she made a decision to open up about her painful experience on the popular E! series. “My body just feels drained”, Kim responded. “I have a text from [their stylist] Simone [asking, ] ‘Who’s with Kim?“.

“I thought, ‘Okay, this is the moment”.

“I was looking at the gun, looking down back at the stairs”, she said. “They’re just over-exposed”, said Shuter. After hearing her tell the tale, it’s even clearer why. And that’s exactly what happened.

There’s been talk that Keeping Up with the Kardashians may soon get canceled, which we suppose would be a second silver lining to come out of this robbery. She called out, but there was no response. Kardashian West described how she felt sure they would shoot her and how she anxious about her sister Kourtney finding her after.

The men dragged Kim out to the hallway at the top of the stairs.

“You could see it in her eyes”. “I was convinced he was going to rape me”, she said.