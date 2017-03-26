Kings Lose To Road Warrior Rangers, 3-0

The New York Rangers are coming off a dominating 3-0 road victory against the Los Angeles Kings while Henrik Lundqvist returns. The Rangers captain blasted a slap shot as soon as the power play started and the puck bounced between Jonathan Quick’s legs and into the net for the goal.

The Kings, who are on their way to a second consecutive playoff miss, have 14 players remaining on the roster from that second Cup championship team within three years.

The dramatic difference in performance isn’t a coincidence, Nash said. “I thought for the most part in the first half of the game we did all right, and in the second it slipped and that’s when our goaltender stepped in and that’s when our power play got us a timely goal”. “There’s a huge importance on this road trip on getting as many points as we can”.

Antti Raanta will start Saturday night, but Henrik Lundqvist will be in the crease against the Ducks and Sharks. Before that injury, the 2012 Vezina Trophy victor had 30 wins, a 2.65 goals-against average and.913 save percentage.

With Lundqvist scheduled to start Sunday in Anaheim and if this was the last effort by Raanta for a while, he went out on a high note. Rangers coach Alain Vigneault liked how Raanta responded to those struggles. “We had a few turnovers and they got some Grade-A looks and he made the saves”.

Marc Staal and the Rangers celebrate a goal in the second period.

.

NY extended their margin to 2-0 on McDonagh’s sixth goal of the season on the power play at 1:50 of the third period.

Stepan used some alert positioning to put the Rangers ahead with 6:58 left in the second.

The Rangers scored the only goal they would need to win when Stepan smacked home a shot off the end boards from Brendan Smith at 13:02 of the second period. Up by two goals, up by two goals, one overtime and two double-overtimes?

L.A. needs every point they can pick up as their chances of making the National Hockey League playoffs continue to sink with every loss they receive.

A victory over the Rangers could have moved the Kings within seven points of the St. Louis Blues in the wild-card battle. That’s been a problem for us all year long, ” Los Angeles’ Jeff Carter said. Jonathan Quick stopped 17 NY shots.

Leading goal-scorer Michael Grabner, reunited with Miller and Kevin Hayes, couldn’t bury a couple of breakaways and had some tough missed shots.

Incidentally, veteran winger Jarome Iginla, acquired for his locker-room presence and in hopes he’d boost the Kings’ anemic offense, was held without a goal for the fourth straight game.

The Kings were shut out for the 10th time, and haven’t scored more than two goals in 38 of 74 games this season. “Quick kept us in the game, we didn’t give him any help”. “We have to win our games first”. Chris Kreider committed three of the Rangers’ four penalties, all in an 8:10 span of the third. NY also is 11-1-0 against Pacific Division teams going into Sunday’s game against the Ducks at Honda Center.