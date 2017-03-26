KL Rahul, Murali Vijay to lead India response after Australia’s 300

“Actually I bowled to Smith for the first time and I didn’t have any difficulty as he wasn’t playing any strokes against me”, said Kuldeep.

The bad news for Indian team is Virat Kohli not playing in this match because of his shoulder injury, so Ajinkya Rahane will be captain in this match. Fortune smiled on Steve Smith this morning as he won the toss at Dharamshala and chose to bat first.

In the last Test of the series, Yadav’s bowling could come into play when the Australians come to bat in the second innings, when the track, traditionally, will offer more assistance to spinners. “You look at the scoreboard and he’s on fifty at that moment, it looks that easy for him”, Wade said of his captain’s knock. Here he was back giving Indian batsmen serious problems as the extra pace and bounce of this excellent pitch allowed him to pick up wickets.

“I asked Kapil on the fourth day evening whether he can bowl just one hour on the final day”. In the West Indies previous year they had several chances to ruthlessly destroy a demoralised opponent and they didn’t take it. They lost four wickets for 64 runs to end the day at 248 for 6 at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium.

Apart from Warner, Kuldeep also dismissed Peter Handscomb, Glenn Maxwell and Pat Cummins.

India were staring at a world of pain when Steve Smith and David Warner forged a threatening 134-run stand for the second wicket.

“From 140-odd for one, you have to push on but full credit to India“. Ashwin, now has 79 wickets in 13 Tests.

Australia will be ruing a missed chance on the shadow of stumps when Matt Renshaw put down a regulation offering at first slip to Ranchi century-maker Wriddhiman Saha, who was on nine.

“I am very happy”.

“It was a dream come to true to meet and talk to my idol”. Indians have been found wanting against him in eight Test matches overall, with him accruing seven centuries.

“I was never nervous against Smith”. Then it felt normal for me. The wicket looks good for batting but there will be bounce and the conditions will assist the fast bowlers for sure. I’ve got just two Virat shirts left. “But I worked hard despite not getting picked season after season and here I am today in front of you”. “The wrong’un, the flipper and the normal chinaman”.

Kuldeep was brilliant on the field on his debut but equally impressive was his spunky answers after the day’s play. Kuldeep Yadav was given a couple of overs to try out his chinamen deliveries before the break and it was a bit of a surprise when he was used again straight afterwards. Kuldeep Yadav nearly let the cat out of the bag at Saturday’s press conference.

“When you have someone like Anil Kumble as chief coach, you can only learn so much more”.

“Good that he (Wade) said this which means he is having difficulty!”

Karun Nair’s disappointing form since the 300 against England continued as he gloved a catch to the keeper off Lyon for 5.