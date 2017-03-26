Knicks center Joakim Noah suspended 20 games by National Basketball Association over drug use

The 32-year-old reportedly tested positive for an over-the-counter supplement that has been outlawed under the league’s collective bargaining agreement.

Noah had knee surgery and was expected to be reevaluated in late March, leaving it unclear when he’s eligible.

Noah was expected to be reevaluated at the end of the month, but unlikely to return with the Knicks far out of the playoff chase.

Noah’s suspension will begin once he’s cleared to play after undergoing surgery on his left knee on February 27th. So, the first 10 games of his suspension don’t really affect him or the Knicks that much, but he having to sit out the first 10 games of next season will be a legitimate punishment for him. The NBA Players Association issued a statement and said that, after a thorough investigation, they did not believe Noah intentionally or knowingly violated the league’s drug policy, calling it a regrettable mistake.

A spokesman for Noah said he had no comment at this time. However, Noah lost his starting job and has only averaged 5.0 points, 8.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game in 46 games played before the injury. Now he’ll be at a disadvantage next October – after training camp and playing in the preseason, he’ll have to sit and watch his team for a while before being able to jell with his teammates.

Noah has three more years remaining on his four-year, $72 million contract. The Knicks next play tonight against the San Antonio Spurs.