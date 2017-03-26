Ko finishes in LPGA Tour top 10

About a dozen people protesting the U.S. Women’s Open being played at a course President Donald Trump owns left peacefully Saturday after security officials asked them to leave the front entrance of the LPGA Tour’s Bank of Hope Founders Cup.

“They say home is where the heart is”, said Nordqvist, a six-time victor on the LPGA Tour. “I always say I’m a West coast girl”. But right now, Arizona feels like home.

The battle between the two golfers is becoming a great rivalry, with Jutanugarn edging ever closer in the world golf rankings over the past year.

Nordqvist, who was born in Eskilstuna outside of Stockholm, said she enjoys playing in the western US. “We were able to kind of club off each other on par 3s and things like that”.

On the 18th hole, her approach shot went farther left than she wanted and bounced behind the green and down toward the grandstand.

“Of all the wins, this is one of the ones that’s going to be more special”, she told Golf Channel after the round.

“I just couldn’t quite get the putts to fall”, Lewis said.

“Thought I had it”, Nordqvist said. “But I still shot 61”. All five played in the afternoon. She started the final round exactly how she finished the third … with more birdies.

The 61 matched her career best set in the 2013 Mobile Bay LPGA Classic.

“I couldn’t think of a better place to be and I’m just so happy to be back”, she said.

Lewis is now winless in 67 LPGA events entered since mid-2014. She won at Desert Ridge in 2013 to reach No.1, was second in 2014 and 2015 and tied for fourth a year ago. “Definitely would’ve liked to have birdied those couple par 5s on the back nine”. “I played well. Hard to be too upset”.

“Struggling to make the cut on Fridays, coming down the stretch and trying to make the cut is a whole different feeling than making birdies to stay in contention”. She won five LPGA Tour titles last year and topped the player of the year points race and money list. “The course not that easy. Some of the holes are pretty challenging for me”.

The world number one’s third round of 63 vaulted her temporarily into second spot, but she was surpassed by a slew of low scores to go into the final day in a share of seventh.

“I just gave myself a lot of good opportunities”, Ko said.