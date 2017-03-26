KTR Watched Katamarayudu Film With Pawan Kalyan

Handlooms and Textiles Minister Kalvakuntla Taraka Rama Rao (KTR), heaped praise on Power Star Pawan Kalyan and Shruti Hassan starrer action and romantic entertainer drama “Katamarayudu”.

The Minister watched the film today and shared the news along with a picture of him and Pawan Kalyan on Twitter. The film was expected to have a dream run at the box office without any major challenges for at least two weeks. After watching the film, KTR said that Pawan Kalyan and Sharrat Marar produced a victor and appreciated the actor’s subtle and strong promotions for handlooms.

Katamarayudu has received terrific response from fans. As per Estimations, The film has collected Rs. 27 crore in India and has made a business of Rs 4.4 crore on its opening day in America. However, Venkatesh’s Guru, which was earlier slated to hit the screens on April 7, now will open in theatres next Friday and is likely to affect the box office performance of Katamarayudu. As per trade figures, the film has reportedly minted Rs 30 on its second day.

Pawan Kalyan’s Katamarayudu is rocking the box office.

Directed by Dolly, the film is a remake of Tamil blockbuster Veeram, which starred Ajith Kumar in the lead.

Though “Katamarayudu” was released on Friday in 1500 screens world over, 250 of them in United States alone and 100 in Tamil Nadu, it has failed to reach the magic figure of Rs.50 crore as expected and the blockbuster in Telugu remains “Bahubali 1” that raked in Rs.60 crore.