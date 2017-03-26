Kyle Larson wins Xfinity series Service King 300

Kyle Busch is another must-pick again this weekend.

“Confidence is high”, Larson said after his Xfinity victory.

After the race Larson said while it was good track experience and a “refresher”, the vehicle he drives Sunday is totally different when it comes to power and handling. “Today it was just a clown”.

Logano finished second, Busch finished third, E. Jones finished fourth, and Byron rounded out the top-five.

The big move came from Kyle Busch.

Busch won the second stage holding off Logano by 2.695-seconds at the line.

Sooner or later something would happen to shake things up.

Kyle Busch was running second with 28 laps to go when he appeared to run through some Speedy-Dry and got into the outside wall, dropping him all the way to fifth before he could regroup.

The racers took advantage of the caution to race to the pits. This was his first Xfinity race win of the year. JJ Yeley stayed out and was the leader on the restart with just one lap to go in the segment, but was quickly dispatched by Busch who won the segment. He gained seven spots on the first lap, moved up to fifth on Lap 49, then passed Ty Dillon and Erik Jones for third.

“More throttle and less brake makes you go faster”, said Logano. After waiting nearly three full seasons for his first one, he’s confident the wins – and maybe more – will come.

During the stage-ending automatic caution, it was Larson who got a speeding ticket for driving too fast along pit row. Logano was able to grab the lead using the side draft on Busch.

Larson was also moving up.

The race was relatively calm during the first two stages. The caution flew with nine laps remaining. “Probably another lap, he would have caught me”.

That sent everyone back to the pits for fuel and fresh tires. His auto later fell off the jack during a long pit stop, but he passed 20 cars in less than two laps to get right back in it. His team had to bring in another jack to get his auto back in the air. He wound up leading four times for 21 laps.

On Lap 133, Larson came up on the back of Logano and came to the inside of the No. 22 at the start-finish line.

Then it was Busch’s turn in the lead, with Logano steadily climbing back to the front.

Logano twice rallied back from far behind and led five times for 70 laps.

Larson later scraped the wall but didn’t let that slow him down. Logano and Larson battled for the lead, but Larson hit the wall loosing momentum. We led a lot of laps today.

Logano said he greatly enjoyed racing in Fontana, even though he narrowly missed out on the victory. It’s so much fun.

Ganassi believes it’s a format Larson is well-suited for as a former racer at dirt tracks, where quick “heat” races are common. It is the best race track. “I was struggling bad in practice, fought the balance a lot throughout the race, and then finally the last two runs we hit it”.

“I definitely think a championship is realistic”, Larson said. “It was great to get our Chevy into Victory Lane”.

“It was good to win today back in my home state”, said Larson, a native of Garden Grove.

“I don’t know if it was some sort of roughness to the race track that bounced it loose, or what”.