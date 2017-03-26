Labor nominee Acosta defends decisions, philosophy in confirmation hearing

An independent inspector general’s report said Acosta, while heading the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division, insufficiently supervised a subordinate who used political tests in hiring.

“These are questions that determine whether or not they can go to work every day without getting lung cancer, whether they will be paid fairly so they will have enough money to put food on the table and send their kids to college, and whether after a lifetime of back-breaking work, they’ll have a chance to retire with dignity”, Warren said.

Democrats also plan to grill Acosta on an investigation into politicized hiring while he was at the Justice Department.

The reception Acosta has faced so far, even from critics, is a drastic change from the experience with Trump’s first labor nominee, fast-food chief executive Andrew Puzder, who faced staunch opposition from unions and consumer advocates who anxious he would not be a strong defender of workers’ rights.

Alexander Acosta, a Florida law school dean and former federal civil rights lawyer, is set to testify before the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions on Wednesday morning.

“As a former prosecutor, I will always be on the side of the law and not any particular constituency”, he said. “He is our boss … we all will ultimately follow his direction”, Acosta said. “It happened under my watch”, Acosta stated, adding, “I deeply regret it”.

For regulations that had already been published in the Federal Register, Priebus directed the agencies to delay those rules for 60 days, a period which ends in the coming week.

Ranking Democrat Sen. Patty Murray (D., Wash.) focused her line of questioning on the department’s Women’s Bureau, asking Acosta if he planned on fighting against cuts to that section.

Acosta was asked pointed questions regarding Obama’s labor policies, policies which remain in limbo.

“The world has gotten more expensive, and salaries have changed since 2004”, Acosta said.

At the hearing, Democrats pressed Acosta on whether he would enforce labor regulations, including those completed previous year.

“If you were to apply a straight inflation adjustment, I believe the figure if it were to be updated would be somewhere around $33,000, give or take”, he said.

Acosta would not commit to defending the rules, saying his hands were tied by a handful of Trump’s executive orders.

Republicans say the program provided clarity that helped improve compliance and avoid litigation; Obama officials, who ended the program in his first term, say it amounted to “Get out of jail free” cards.

“That is not accurate” Acosta said.